Ondo govt declares Wednesday work-free day

Ondo State Government has declared Wednesday, February 24 work-free day.

A statement by the Head of Service, Dare Alagbaye, said the work free day declaration was to mark the swearing in ceremony of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for a second term in office.

The venue of the event, scheduled for Wednesday, February 24, is the International Culture and Event Center, Igbatoro Road, Akure, which ordinarily sits 1,800 persons.

The chairperson of the inauguration committee and deputy governor -elect, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, had told journalists in Akure that the inauguration and all the ancillary activities would be low-key, due to the prevailing economic situation in the state.

Akeredolu was re-elected governor of the state on October 10, 2020, on the platform of the All Progressives Congress, defeating the People’s Democratic Party candidate, Eyitayo Jegede, and the current Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who contested on the platform of the Zenith Labour Party.