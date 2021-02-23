House of Reps confirms new Service Chiefs

The House of Representatives on Tuesday confirmed the appointments of the new service chiefs nominated by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The new service chiefs are Maj. Gen. Lucky lrabor, chief of defence staff; Maj. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, chief of army staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo, chief of naval staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao, chief of air staff.

The lawmakers had unanimously adopted the report by the ad hoc committee set up by the House to screen the nominees.

Chairman of the committee Babajimi Benson submitted the report earlier at the plenary on Tuesday. It was later considered and adopted by the House.

While the House screened the nominees last Wednesday, the Senate screened them the following day.

The new service chiefs are to replace former chief of defence staff, General Abayomi Olonisakin; ex-chief of army staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai; ex-chief of naval staff, Vice Admiral Ibok Ekwe Ibas; and ex-chief of air staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.