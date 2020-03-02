‘See you in court’ — Maryam Booth files N300m suit against Deezell

Nigerian actress Maryam Booth has sued her ex-boyfriend, Ibrahim Ahmad Rufai, popularly known as Deezell, for allegedly leaking her nude video on the internet.

The 26-year-old Kannywood star on Sunday disclosed through her Instagram page that she has filed a suit against Deezell before an FCT Highcourt.

See you in court🙏 — officialmaryambooth (@maryambooth) March 1, 2020

According to Booth, she finally decided to drag the Nigerian rapper to court following consultations with her lawyers.

She further disclosed that the unfortunate incident has tarnished her image beyond repair.

The actress is demanding the sum 300 million from the singer as damages.

Booth said: “After due consultations with my lawyers I have finally taken the matter to court. My reputation has been tarnished beyond repair by this unfortunate incident and I hope and pray that I get my day in court. I will update all of you my fans and supporters as events unfold. I thank you immensely for your support and prayers during this trying times. God bless you all.”

This is coming following Deezeel’s suit against Booth for alleged “criminal defamation”.