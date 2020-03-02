Again! Supreme Court adjourns review of ruling on Imo guber election

The Supreme Court has adjourned the hearing of an application filed by Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) seeking to review the ruling sacking him as governor of Imo State.

Okay.ng recalls that the apex court had in January sacked Ihedioha and affirmed candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Hope Uzodinma, as governor of the state.

Uzodinma had argued that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) wrongfully excluded the results of 388 polling units where he reportedly garnered high votes.

It was on this basis, Uzodinma was declared the duly elected governor of the state.

At the court on Monday, Kanu Agabi, counsel to Ihedioha, asked the seven-man panel of justices to give him more time to file a reply to an application by Uzodinma’s legal team.

He said: “The matter was adjourned for hearing and just few moments ago we were served with a process and we will have to look at it. If it is convenient for us to come back tomorrow.

Damian Dodo, counsel to Uzodinma, on his end said they were ready to proceed with the hearing.

He said, “The applicants were served with the process this morning because they filed on Friday. Today is the earliest we could file. We are prepared to proceed.

Meanwhile, the seven-man panel of justices led by Ibrahim Muhammad, chief justice of Nigeria (CJN), adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

“The hearing is adjourned till 3rd day of March 2020.”