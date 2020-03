Ganduje appoints Aminu Ado Bayero as new Emir of Kano

Emir of Bichi Aminu Ado Bayero has been announced as the new Emir of Kano.

The Secretary to the State Government, Usman Alhaji announced this following the removal of Muhammadu Sanusi II on Monday.

According to the SSC, the appointment is with immediate effect.

More details shortly…