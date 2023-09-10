Sean Strickland Defeats Isreal Adesanya to UFC Middleweight Title

Sean Strickland clinched the UFC middleweight championship after securing unanimous decisions from all judges at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The five-round showdown featured a remarkable first-round knockdown by Strickland, demonstrating his dominance throughout.

In a unanimous verdict, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the new middleweight world champion, Strickland, who relied on relentless pressure and precise boxing skills, avoiding grappling tactics entirely.

For Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya, it’s a return to the drawing board, as he spent most of the UFC 293 clash on the defensive. With this loss, Adesanya’s record now stands at 24-3, while Strickland’s record improves to 28-5.