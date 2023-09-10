Sports

Sean Strickland Defeats Isreal Adesanya to UFC Middleweight Title

Adamu Abubakar By Adamu Abubakar
1 Min Read

Sean Strickland clinched the UFC middleweight championship after securing unanimous decisions from all judges at the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia.

The five-round showdown featured a remarkable first-round knockdown by Strickland, demonstrating his dominance throughout.

In a unanimous verdict, all three judges scored the fight 49-46 in favor of the new middleweight world champion, Strickland, who relied on relentless pressure and precise boxing skills, avoiding grappling tactics entirely.

For Nigerian-born fighter Israel Adesanya, it’s a return to the drawing board, as he spent most of the UFC 293 clash on the defensive. With this loss, Adesanya’s record now stands at 24-3, while Strickland’s record improves to 28-5.

