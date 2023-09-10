News

CBN Deputy Governor Aishah Ahmad not Arrested, Detained

CBN Deputy Governor, Financial System Stability, Mrs. Aishah Ahmad
Amidst the ongoing investigation into the activities of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), it has come to light that all senior officials of the Central Bank are being interviewed by the Department of State Services (DSS) and the appointed special investigator.

This includes the Deputy Governors of the CBN, who have been called upon to provide essential information as part of this process.

It’s important to emphasize that this is standard procedure designed to assist in the ongoing probe.

In a phone conversation with a close family member of the Deputy Governor, Aishah Ahmad, who is not authorized to speak on this matter, it was confirmed and clarified that the Deputy Governor is safe and sound.

The family member stated, “I wish to reassure everyone that Aishah Ahmad is home with her family and not detained by the DSS. She is safe and sound.”

During these times, maintaining clarity and relying on verified information is paramount.

