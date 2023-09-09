Nollywood Actress Moyo Lawal Reacts as Alleged S3x Tape Circulates Online

In the age of social media, the internet can quickly become a frenzy of speculation, and that’s exactly what has happened with the recent circulation of alleged sex video clips featuring top Nollywood actress, Moyo Lawal, alongside an unidentified man.

While netizens have been buzzing about the video, Lawal herself has maintained a seemingly unconcerned demeanor on her Instagram account.

In the hours following the release of the video clips, Moyo Lawal continued to post content unrelated to the developing scandal.

One of her recent posts highlighted her role in a movie titled ‘Chameleon,’ which unexpectedly garnered over six thousand comments within just one hour.

However, instead of focusing on her movie announcement, the comments section of her post was flooded with discussions about the alleged sex tape.

Some commenters made light of the situation, while others reached out to express solidarity and support for the actress.

Notably, fellow celebrities including Mimi Orjiekwe, Nina Ivy, Bobrisky, and Moet Abebe sent messages of encouragement and support to Lawal, using emojis and kind words.

Lawal, in response, did not directly reply to any comments but her earlier post from six hours ago hinted at her state of mind.

In that post, Moyo Lawal wrote, “The only magic I still believe in is love. And if you are to ask me, after all I have been through, how can I still believe in love, it is because I know that in love and dreams there are no impossibilities.”