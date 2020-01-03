American rapper Ludacris becomes Gabonese citizen

Christopher Brian Bridges, known popularly known as Ludacris, is now a citizen of Gabon, a country along the Atlantic coast of Central Africa.

The American rapper took to his official Instagram page (@ludacris) to share the news with his fans on Thursday.

He shared a video showing off his passport with the caption: “Starting My New Year off with Dual Citizenship! 🇬🇦 AFRICA IM OFFICIAL!! Momma & Kids Too. The Best Gift of the Decade 🥇Award goes to @eudoxie ✊🏽.”

Ludacris had earlier visited Ghana on January 1st, 2020, to celebrate his new year.