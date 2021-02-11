Sanwo-Olu mourns Jakande’s death

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has mourned the death of former governor of the State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande.

Sanwo-Olu in a condolence message shared via verified Twitter handle, @jidesanwoolu, on Thursday.

The message reads: “With gratitude to God for a worthy life well spent in the service of Lagos State, Nigeria and humanity, I announce the death of a venerable statesman, outstanding politician, public administrator and the first Civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande.

“Baba Jakande’s record of service as a journalist of repute and a leader of remarkable achievements as governor of Lagos State will remain indelible for generations to come.

“His death is a collosal loss and he will be missed.

“On behalf of the Government and people of Lagos State, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and comrades of Baba Jakande.

“May Allah grant him Aljanat Firdaus, Aamin.”

Okay.ng had earlier reported that Jakande died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

Jakande, a former journalist became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

His administration as governor of Lagos state is still revered for the massive infrastructural development recorded during his four-year stint especially the numerous Jakande Estates built across many local governments in the State as well as sterling investment in schools.