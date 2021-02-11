News

First Civilian Governor of Lagos, Lateef Jakande, dies aged 91

Farouk Mohammed February 11, 2021
Less than a minute
The first civilian Governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, is dead.

Okay.ng understands he died in the early hours of Thursday at the age of 91.

Jakande, a former journalist became governor of Lagos State in Nigeria from 1979 to 1983, and later was Minister of Works under the Sani Abacha military regime.

His administration as governor of Lagos state is still revered for the massive infrastructural development recorded during his four-year stint especially the numerous Jakande Estates built across many local governments in the State as well as sterling investment in schools.

