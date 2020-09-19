Sanwo-Olu approves reopening of cinemas, gyms in Lagos

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has announced the approval of reopening of cinemas, spas, gyms and other recreational centres in the state.

Sanwo-Olu made this announcement during a media briefing in Lagos on Saturday.

According to the governor, owners of the cinemas and other recreational outlets to obtain the necessary clearance from the state safety commission before reopening.

He also directed that they maintain a maximum of thirty-three percent occupancy while also complying with all safety measures.

“Henceforth, cinemas and gyms are permitted to reopen as soon as possible, with a maximum of thirty-three per cent (33%) occupancy, which means that there must be a minimum of two empty seats between occupied seats; and in the case of gyms, there must be constant disinfection of machines and equipment throughout the course of the day.

“Next month, October, we will announce the decisions regarding the reopening of other sectors of the economy: night-clubs, bars, event centres, spas, public parks and so on. For now, these will continue to remain closed, until fixed plans for reopening are announced in October 2020.

“As regards our places of worship, we are now also permitting the mosques to resume their five-times-a-day prayers, and in the case of churches, they are now also permitted to resume their mid-week services,” he said.