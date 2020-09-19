Sports

Premier League: Arsenal beat West Ham 2-1

Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 19, 2020
Less than a minute

Arsenal on Saturday needed a late goal to beat West Ham in the gunners’ first London derby of the season.

Alexandre Lacazette headed the Gunners into a 25th minute lead from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s cross.

But Mikel Arteta’s men were largely outplayed by the Hammers, who faced stinging criticism after a 2-0 home defeat to Newcastle on the opening weekend.

Michail Antonio levelled just before half-time and came close putting the visitors in front when his header came crashing back off the crossbar.

But Arsenal grabbed all three points five minutes from time when Dani Ceballos broke the West Ham offside trap and squared for Nketiah to tap home.

Via
Okay.ng
Source
AFP
Tags
Photo of Agency Report with Okay.ng Agency Report with Okay.ngSeptember 19, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button