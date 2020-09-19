NCDC records 189 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 19th, announced 189 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 189 new cases are;

Lagos-70 Plateau-37 FCT-24 Kaduna-19 Rivers-12 Oyo-5 Ogun-4 Ebonyi-3 Katsina-3 Ondo-3 Osun-3 Imo-2 Yobe-2 Ekiti-1 Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 19th September, there are 57,145 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,431 patients have been discharged with 1,095 deaths across the country.