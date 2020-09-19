HeadlinesNews

NCDC records 189 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,145

Saddam Yusuf Saleh September 20, 2020


The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 19th, announced 189 new cases of COVID-19.

According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 189 new cases are;

  1. Lagos-70
  2. Plateau-37
  3. FCT-24
  4. Kaduna-19
  5. Rivers-12
  6. Oyo-5
  7. Ogun-4
  8. Ebonyi-3
  9. Katsina-3
  10. Ondo-3
  11. Osun-3
  12. Imo-2
  13. Yobe-2
  14. Ekiti-1
  15. Nasarawa-1

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 19th September, there are 57,145 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

48,431 patients have been discharged with 1,095 deaths across the country.

