NCDC records 189 new cases of coronavirus, total rises to 57,145

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Saturday, September 19th, announced 189 new cases of COVID-19.
According to NCDC, the new cases were spread across 14 states, and the FCT.
The states with the 189 new cases are;
- Lagos-70
- Plateau-37
- FCT-24
- Kaduna-19
- Rivers-12
- Oyo-5
- Ogun-4
- Ebonyi-3
- Katsina-3
- Ondo-3
- Osun-3
- Imo-2
- Yobe-2
- Ekiti-1
- Nasarawa-1
NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 19th September, there are 57,145 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.
48,431 patients have been discharged with 1,095 deaths across the country.