Dethroned Emir Sanusi, El-Rufai leave Awe for Abuja (Video)

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu March 13, 2020
Deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, leave Awe in Nasarawa state for Abuja.

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered his release from confinement.

Sanusi, who led the 2 pm Jumat prayer at the palace of Emir of Awe, is leaving with Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai arrived in the town to visit the deposed Emir around 12:30noon.

They are heading to Abuja.

Watch the video of them leaving below:



