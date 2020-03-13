Dethroned Emir Sanusi, El-Rufai leave Awe for Abuja (Video)

Less than a minute

Deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II, and the governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai, leave Awe in Nasarawa state for Abuja.

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday ordered his release from confinement.

Sanusi, who led the 2 pm Jumat prayer at the palace of Emir of Awe, is leaving with Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai.

El-Rufai arrived in the town to visit the deposed Emir around 12:30noon.

They are heading to Abuja.

Watch the video of them leaving below: