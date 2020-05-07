Gist

Dino Melaye reacts to reports of alleged plan to wed Iyabo Ojo

May 7, 2020
Less than a minute
Dino Melaye and Iyabo Ojo
Dino Melaye and Iyabo Ojo

Former Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye who represented Kogi-West Senatorial District, has reacted to reports on the internet that “he is planning to marry” Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

A report had surfaced on Wednesday alleging that Melaye will get married to Ojo as they have already engaged since last year.

However, SDM, as he is also known, in a tweet on Thursday debunked the report stating that he is not a criminal to engage in a secret engagement.

He wrote: “SDM is not a criminal and can not have a secrete engagement.

“People using me to promote their blogs and for publicity stunt will have to start paying…,” he said.

 



Okay.ng on Google News




Damilola is a dedicated entertainment writer for Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng). He joined the platform with the aim of using his experience in the Entertainment industry to share wonderful articles in this field. Dammy is a die-hard fan of Wizkid.
