Dino Melaye reacts to reports of alleged plan to wed Iyabo Ojo
Former Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye who represented Kogi-West Senatorial District, has reacted to reports on the internet that “he is planning to marry” Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.
A report had surfaced on Wednesday alleging that Melaye will get married to Ojo as they have already engaged since last year.
However, SDM, as he is also known, in a tweet on Thursday debunked the report stating that he is not a criminal to engage in a secret engagement.
He wrote: “SDM is not a criminal and can not have a secrete engagement.
“People using me to promote their blogs and for publicity stunt will have to start paying…,” he said.
