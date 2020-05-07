Dino Melaye reacts to reports of alleged plan to wed Iyabo Ojo

Former Nigerian Senator, Dino Melaye who represented Kogi-West Senatorial District, has reacted to reports on the internet that “he is planning to marry” Nollywood actress, Iyabo Ojo.

A report had surfaced on Wednesday alleging that Melaye will get married to Ojo as they have already engaged since last year.

However, SDM, as he is also known, in a tweet on Thursday debunked the report stating that he is not a criminal to engage in a secret engagement.

He wrote: “SDM is not a criminal and can not have a secrete engagement.

“People using me to promote their blogs and for publicity stunt will have to start paying…,” he said.