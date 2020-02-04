Ousmane Dembele suffers hamstring injury in training session

France international winger Ousmane Dembele sustains a serious hamstring tear on his return to training.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Dembele will now miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has not played for Barcelona since November 2019, due to injury.

Meanwhile, France team-mate Kylian Mbappe has sent out a condolences message wish Dembele quick recovery.

Mbappe wrote on his twitter handle:

“My brother, I know for you it must be a lot and that it becomes unbearable, but you must remain strong despite everything.

“Of course it is easier said than done but I will always be there to support you and I know you will come back to amaze us.”