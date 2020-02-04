Sport

Ousmane Dembele suffers hamstring injury in training session

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi February 4, 2020
Less than a minute
Barcelona winger, Ousmane Dembele

France international winger Ousmane Dembele sustains a serious hamstring tear on his return to training.

According to a report by Spanish outlet Marca, Dembele will now miss the rest of the season.

The 22-year-old has not played for Barcelona since November 2019, due to injury.

Meanwhile, France team-mate Kylian Mbappe has sent out a condolences message wish Dembele quick recovery.

Mbappe wrote on his twitter handle:

“My brother, I know for you it must be a lot and that it becomes unbearable, but you must remain strong despite everything.

“Of course it is easier said than done but I will always be there to support you and I know you will come back to amaze us.”



Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close