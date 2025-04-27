Benue Lawmaker Attributes Insecurity to Withheld Local Government Funds

Isaac Agbo, a member of the Benue State House of Assembly representing Ohimini State constituency, has identified the failure of state governors to allocate funds to local governments as a key factor fueling the rising insecurity in Nigeria.

Speaking at a security summit in Makurdi themed ‘Synopsis of Security Section Accountability To Citizens,’ Agbo emphasized that the withholding of funds from the third tier of government hampers efforts to combat insecurity effectively.

Agbo, who also chairs the Committee on Rural Development, criticized governors for depriving local governments of necessary resources to address security challenges locally. He stated, “These Governors get a lot of money which does not trickle to the LGA. The Governors are the problem. Let us tell ourselves the truth. If what we are facing is a conventional war, let us confront it. The military needs to wake up and defend our communities.”

Adding to the discussion, Lazarus Mom, a consultant with the NGO Lawyers Alert, advocated for the establishment of Community Policing as a strategic approach to curb insecurity, particularly in Benue State. Mom highlighted the success of community policing committees in Guma and Katsina-Ala local government areas, stressing the importance of trust and partnership between police and communities.





Chief Joseph Har, Special Adviser on Internal Security to Governor Hyacinth Alia, underscored the need to educate the police on their accountability to the people and the necessity for citizens to learn to live and work amid insecurity. Meanwhile, Terwase Uche, representing Guma 1 Constituency, called for broader inclusion of traditional rulers and stakeholders in security summits and blamed both security agencies and communities for complicity in insecurity, citing poor security information sharing and mismanagement of security funds.

Uche lamented, “Governors need to take security very seriously. Security is not theoretical or propaganda. It is high time we armed ourselves. What is happening is worse than Gaza.” He criticized the lack of operational vehicles for local government officials despite security votes allocated to states.

Mrs. Felicia Alugo, Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s Office, urged vigilance and peace to foster development, affirming that the governor is on track with security efforts and calling for public support.