Restaurants in Lagos allowed to resume dine-in services August 14 – Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos has announced that restaurants in the state would be permitted to resume dine-in services from August 14.

The governor made this announcement during a press briefing on Saturday.

In his words: “Restaurants will now be permitted for dine-in services from the 14th of August with the provision to keep 50 per cent occupancy capacity, meaning that they can now open from the 14th but ensure that they keep 50 per cent of their capacity for dine-in provision.

“We will also ensure that our safety commission continues to issue them certificates of compliance. They can still go to our website which I am sure all of them know already.

“Social clubs and recreation centres will also be allowed to open – the ones that have applied to the safety commission. Some of them have met the conditions while some of them have not. They will go back and recertify them to ensure that they are ready.

“Clubs and centres that reopen without compliance with this mandatory requirement will be shut when enforcers go round.

“However, we will still not be able to open cinemas, night clubs and game arcades for now but we will be observing in the weeks after the first opening to see how events turn before we come back to other social activities around night clubs, spas, game arcades and cinemas. We will review when they are safe to open.”

Okay.ng recalls that restaurants and eateries had been closed since March in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.