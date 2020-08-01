Nigeria records 386 new cases of COVID-19, total now 43,537

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

Nigeria has recorded 386 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, August 1st, 2020.

Data from the NCDC showed that the cases were spread across 17 states, and the FCT.

The states with the 386 new cases are FCT-130, Lagos-65, Ondo-37, Osun-29, Plateau-23, Rivers-15, Enugu-14, Nasarawa-12, Bayelsa-11, Ebonyi-11, Ekiti-9, Oyo-8, Edo-8, Abia-6, Ogun-3, Katsina-3, Imo-1 and Adamawa-1.

NCDC also announced that as of 11:30 pm on 1st August, there are 43,537 total COVID-19 confirmed cases reported in Nigeria.

20,087 patients have been discharged with 883 deaths across the country.