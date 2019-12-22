News

Popular Nigerian actor, Alabi Yellow, is dead

Veteran Nigerian actor, Samuel Akinpelu, popularly known as Alabi Yellow, is has passed away.

According to his colleagues, Yellow, who is well known for his caustic tongue in Yoruba movies, died in the early hours of Sunday (Today) at his residence in Ikorodu part of Lagos.

Okay.ng recalls that the actor had been down with a stroke in March after the passing away of his wife.

Alabi Yellow passed away on December 22, 2019, after battling with stroke.



