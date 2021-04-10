Resident doctors suspend nationwide strike

The National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Saturday suspended its 10 days old nationwide strike.

NARD’s National President, Dr Uyilawa Okhuaihesuyi, confirmed this to Okay.ng on Saturday evening.

According to him, the strike was suspended due to their responsibility to Nigerians and the fact that the Federal government has met some of their demands.

“We have suspended the strike to show our patriotism to Nigerians. The government has met some of our demands and they have assured us that all our demands will be met. We are working on a press statement to that effect.

“Tomorrow we will be having a press conference,” he stated.