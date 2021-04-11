JAMB: 6 things you should know about 2021 UTME registration

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) on Saturday commenced registration of candidates for the 2021 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination and Direct Entry to Tertiary Education institutions in Nigeria.

JAMB in a statement issued by its spokesman, Fabian Benjamin, announced that registration for the examination had now commenced in full swing after the examination body stopped due to technical challenges of the National Identification Number (NIN).

Here are six things you should know about how to apply for the 2021 UTME:

1. VALID, FUNCTIONAL E-MAIL, PHONE NUMBER

It is important to get a valid and functional e-mail account. You also need an active phone number. This is because you will need this for registration and to send and receive information from JAMB.

Your e-mail is also a form of identity for you.

2. NATIONAL IDENTIFICATION NUMBER

JAMB will be making use of the National Identification Number for registration this year. Being a compulsory requirement, you will need it for your enrollment.

3. VISIT JAMB WEBSITE

After having your email address a d NIN ready, you can proceed to the JAMB website.

When you get there, create a JAMB profile, preferably before purchasing the form.

4. CHECK JAMB iBass

After creating a profile, it is recommended that you check JAMB iBass to be sure of your eligibility to take this year’s examination. The information is provided on the official website of the exam body.

5. JAMB e-pin

After your eligibility has been confirmed, then you can proceed to purchase your 2021 JAMB e-pin registration from banks and other accredited outlets.

6. CBT CENTRE

Then, proceed to any accredited computer-based test centre with your personal details and your profile code.