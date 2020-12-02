‘Regina Daniels knows I can marry another wife,” – Ned Nwoko reveals he don’t believe in dating

Nigerian billionaire, Ned Nwoko has in an interview with BBC reveals that he is open to taking another wife and all his wives know that.

Ned Nwoko said, he never knew Regina Daniels before their marriage and he married her within three weeks after meeting her.

The politician stressed that he doesn’t believe in dating so he marries his wives shortly after meeting them.

Speaking on how he met Regina Daniels, he said the actress came to visit his house together with her mom and siblings.

He reveals that his house is like a tourist attraction place, and it is open for members of the public.

It was during that visit that he saw Regina Daniels for the first time, liked her, and married her three weeks later.

He said he has never met her before that and never seen her films because he doesn’t watch movies.

Talking about marrying a 7th wife, Ned Nwoko said he is open to it and all his wives including Regina knows that.

In his word, “So whether I marry another wife or not, she knows it can happen. I come from a very polygamous environment myself.”

“I love children so I want more children and she knows this and my other wives they also know it.”