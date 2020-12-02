CelebritiesEntertainment

Bobrisky shares new video of him and a man on bed

Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 2, 2020
Less than a minute

Popular Nigerian male Barbie, Idris Okuneye Bobrisky has yet again set social media on fire after sharing a video of himself and a man on a bed.

Bobrisky shared the video on Snapchat with the tagline Niyi, I’m killing you tonight

In the video, the man Niyi was seen hugging Bobrisky passionately.

Bobrisky went on to reveal that the man is a die-hard fan of Liverpool.

Watch the video below;

https://www.instagram.com/_u/lindaikejiblogofficial/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_mid=3A5A29DB-E96B-4C4A-93F4-E435DEE54125

Tags
Photo of Ali Khadija Ali KhadijaDecember 2, 2020
Less than a minute

Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button