Former DG of NCAA, Muhtar Usman, dies aged 63

Former Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Capt. Muhtar Usman has passed on.

Okay.ng gathered that Usman was said to have passed on Tuesday night in Zaria after a brief illness.

The late Usman was aged 63.

Minister for Aviation, Hadi Sirika, confirmed Usman’s death via his Twitter handle on Wednesday.

Sirika in his tweet said the late Usman appreciated the late Usman for his contributions to the aviation sector.

He wrote: Capt MS Usman was an Aeronautical Electronics/Telecommunications expert, a diligent Pilot, a civil servant, CEO of Accident Investigation Bureau also the head of Civil Aviation Authority of Nigeria. We appreciate your contributions. We miss you, May Allah grant you Firdaus.”