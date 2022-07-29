Reconciliation: Atiku has not reached out to me, Wike says

The governor of Rivers State and former presidential aspirant, Nyesom Wike, has refuted claims that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has reached out to him since the end of the party’s primary election in May.

The duo contested the PDP presidential ticket which Atiku eventually won. Since then, there have been claims that the Atiku camp had reached out to Wike to resolve their differences, which worsened with the announcement of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State as Atiku’s running mate.

Wike spoke on Friday at the Port Harcourt International Airport shortly after he returned from a foreign trip.

He said, “After 31st of May, not one person has come to talk to me. It is most unfortunate when people tell lies. Some senators called me that Atiku Abubakar sent Saraki to me.

“That is not correct. I was in Spain. Bukola came to me and said, ‘My brother, how do we settle this problem?’ I asked ‘Did Atiku send you?’ He said no. I said, ‘Look at the issues.’ And he said that the matter is serious.

“He didn’t know of the issues. Atiku has never…Forget about sending rent-seekers and scavengers around him. Some of them would even call my friends and say, “Ol boy, tell your guy nau, make e support us’. It has been reduced to that level. I have become ‘guy’. I have never seen where serious minded people would reduce issues like this to this level.”