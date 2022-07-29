Wike breaks silence on PDP, blasts Atiku

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has made a revelation about events played out during the presidential primary election of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Okay.ng recalls that Atiku had clinched the Party’s Presidential ticket in May after polling 371 votes. Wike, who was runner-up in the primary election scored 237 votes.

Wike, who spoke with Channels Tv on the 29th Friday of July, 2022, at the Port Harcourt International Airport, with Channels TV earlier, Governor Wike said:

“I have decided to be quiet because PDP is a party I love so much,

“I have moved on to conclude my social contract with the people of Rivers. However, it is time to let Nigerians know the truth.

He also faulted the speech by the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the day he unveiled Governor Ifeanyi Okowa as his running mate.

The Rivers State Governor further accused the Atiku of telling lies against him, as well as using some chieftains of the main opposition party to spread falsehood against his person.

Wike vowed to respond to both the party’s flagbearer and the party chieftains whom he described as Atiku’s ‘attack dogs’ one-by-one and line by line in due time.

He added that posterity would not forgive him should he fail to set the record straight and promised to clear the air after the commissioning of the projects lined up for inauguration by the state government.

Speaking on the reconciliation committee set up by the PDP leadership, Governor Wike stated that former Vice President Atiku had yet to send any delegation to him.