Magnus Abe joins SDP after exit from APC

Former Senator representing the Rivers South-East district in the National Assembly, Magnus Abe, has announced his membership of the Social Democratic Party.

In a post on his verified Facebook page on Friday, Abe, who recently dumped the ruling All Progressives Congress, expressed his commitment to the ideals of the SDP.

He said, “Yes I am and I have been a member of the social Democratic Party SDP. I remain irrevocably committed to the ideals that have driven my politics through the years.

“We will continue to do all we can to improve internal democracy in the politics of our country and focus on the people.”