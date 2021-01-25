FG extends eased COVID-19 lockdown by one month

The Federal Government has extended phase three of eased COVID-19 lockdown by one month.

This was announced by the Chairman, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, at the weekly briefing in Abuja, on Monday.

He said: “The PTF is improving on the International Travel Portal to minimise the challenges passengers keep encountering.

“Similarly, it is reviewing the guidelines on the implementation of phase three of the eased lockdown which is due to expire today.

“In view of the fact that our numbers are not abating, all extant measures prescribed in these guidelines are (subject to some modifications) extended by a period of one month with effect from Tuesday, January 26, 2020.”