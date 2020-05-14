News

Raymond Dokpesi pens note of gratitude after recovery from COVID-19

Photo of Muhammad A. Aliyu Muhammad A. Aliyu May 14, 2020
Raymond Dokpesi

Founder of DAAR Communications, owners of AIT and Raypower, High Chief Raymond Dokpesi on Thursday announced his recovery from COVID-19.

Dokpesi, in a statement, appreciated the numerous Nigerian who showed concern to him and his family including; the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha, Minister of Health, Osagie Ehanire, Governor Nyesom Wike, former President, Goodluck Jonathan and former Head of State, General Ibrahim Babangida, among others.

According to the AIT boss, he has been discharged from the COVID-19 treatment centre at Gwagwalada, FCT-Abuja.

Furthermore, Dokpresi expressed his belief that with well-thought-out policies, coupled with targeted and highly coordinated investment in the health system, Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19 may become the catalyst for the much-needed reform in the health sector.

The statement read: “The past weeks have provided us with a first-hand experience of the enormous challenge before us as a country. We are better acquainted with the personal sacrifices many Nigerians are making to ensure that we collectively defeat this pandemic. This cuts across the policymakers, the care providers and even the cleaners whose job puts them at constant risk of exposure.

“I am exceptionally indebted to God Almighty for keeping and protecting me and my entire family all through our isolation at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, Gwagwalada Isolation Centre.

“My gratitude goes to many Nigerians in the county and in the diaspora for their outpouring of concern and prayers.

“However, special mention must be made of the SGF, Mr Boss Mustapha & Chairman PTF, who not only sympathized with me & my family but also personally made both video & voice calls on several occasions to ascertain our well-being.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,971
Deaths
164
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,455,187
+29,531
Deaths
298,875
+1,110
Recovered
1,675,775
Active
2,479,943
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:45 pm (+01:00)


