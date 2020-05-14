Sport

Dele Alli speaks after ‘horrible’ knifepoint robbery at home

Photo of Promise Amadi Promise Amadi Follow on Twitter May 14, 2020
Less than a minute
Dele Alli
Dele Alli

Tottenham Hotspur player, Dele Alli, has spoken after a knifepoint robbery which he describes as ‘horrible’ at his home in north London.

On Wednesday, two masked robbers broke into the residence of the 24-year-old and carted away of jewelry and watches among other reported items.

The intruders punched Alli in the face, which led to him sustaining facial injuries.

His girlfriend, Ruby Mae, and brother; Harry Hickford were at the house when burglars stormed.

Following the incident, Alli via his Twitter handle said they are ‘okay’.

“Thank you for all the messages.

“Horrible experience, but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” he tweeted.

The Metropolitan police, in a statement issued after the incident, confirmed getting a report on the incident.

The statement read, “Police were called at about 00:35hrs on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

“No arrests; inquiries into the circumstances continue.”



COVID-19 in Nigeria

Confirmed
4,971
Deaths
164
Recovered
1,070
Active
3,737
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:45 pm (+01:00)



COVID-19 across the World

Confirmed
4,455,187
+29,531
Deaths
298,875
+1,110
Recovered
1,675,775
Active
2,479,943
Last updated: May 14, 2020 - 1:45 pm (+01:00)


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Photo of Promise Amadi

Promise Amadi

Amadi Promise is an Assistant Senior Editor at Okay Nigeria (Okay.ng) who handles Sports & Educational sections. He loves sharing what he knows and also learns from others. Promise is also an Android developer at Rad5 Tech Hub.
Back to top button
Close