Dele Alli speaks after ‘horrible’ knifepoint robbery at home

Tottenham Hotspur player, Dele Alli, has spoken after a knifepoint robbery which he describes as ‘horrible’ at his home in north London.

On Wednesday, two masked robbers broke into the residence of the 24-year-old and carted away of jewelry and watches among other reported items.

The intruders punched Alli in the face, which led to him sustaining facial injuries.

His girlfriend, Ruby Mae, and brother; Harry Hickford were at the house when burglars stormed.

Following the incident, Alli via his Twitter handle said they are ‘okay’.

“Thank you for all the messages.

“Horrible experience, but we’re all okay now. Appreciate the support,” he tweeted.

The Metropolitan police, in a statement issued after the incident, confirmed getting a report on the incident.

The statement read, “Police were called at about 00:35hrs on Wednesday, May 13, to reports of a robbery at a residential address in Barnet.

“Two males gained entry to the property and stole items of jewelry, including watches, before fleeing.

“One male occupant of the property, aged in his 20s, suffered a minor facial injury after being assaulted. He did not require hospital treatment.

“No arrests; inquiries into the circumstances continue.”