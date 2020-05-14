Governors demand Infectious Diseases Bill to be ‘stepped down’

The Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) has called on the House of Representatives to step down the Infectious Disease Bill.

The bill sponsored by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, since its introduction has drawn a wide range of controversies.

Kayode Fayemi, chairman of the forum, in a communique issued after a virtual meeting of the governors on Wednesday, said the bill lacks proper “consultation” of governors and should be “stepped down”.

According to Fayemi, the lawmakers should give room for consultations with state governments and other stakeholders.

The communique read: “Following an update from the Governor of Sokoto State and Vice Chairman of the NGF, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, on the proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020 introduced by the House of Representatives, Governors raised concern with the lack of consultation with State governments who are at the forefront of the epidemic,” the governors said.

“The Forum resolved that the Bill should be stepped down until an appropriate consultative process is held, including a public hearing to gather public opinion and concerns.

“In the light of this, the Forum established a Committee comprising the Governors of Katsina, Sokoto, and Plateau to lead a consultative meeting with the leadership of the National Assembly on the proposed Control of Infectious Diseases Bill, 2020.

“The NGF Secretariat was also mandated to comprehensively review the Bill and its implication on States.”