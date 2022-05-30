Rivers Church Stampede: I am deeply saddened – Buhari expresses, condoles with families of victims

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed that he is saddened by the incident which happened on Saturday in Port Harcourt.

Okay.ng recalls that the police confirmed 31 persons dead at the Kings Church Assembly stampede. The crowd had rushed towards the officials sharing the gift items, therefore leading to the unfortunate incident.

A statement released by Malam Garba Shehu, spokesperson to the President said the President Buhari is deeply saddened by the incident.

The statement added that the president directed that Buhari has directed federal relief agencies to work with the Rivers State Government on the incident.

President Buhari, while expressing his condolences and that of the nation to the bereaved families and to the government and people of Rivers State, advised event organisers to plan and carry out their events in a “disciplined manner” to avoid such calamity.