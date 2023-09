Nigerian sprinter Tobi Amusan delivered a scintillating performance at the Diamond League in Eugene, Oregon, securing her third consecutive Diamond League title in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

Amusan’s remarkable achievement came to light on Sunday evening when she dashed to the finish line in a blistering 12.33 seconds, outclassing her competitors and cementing her status as one of the world’s top athletes in the women’s 100-meter hurdles.

More to come later…