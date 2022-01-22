PVCs issued in 2011 are still valid, don’t need revalidation – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has said all permanent voter cards (PVCs) issued by the commission in 2011 and after do not need any revalidation for use in subsequent elections.

Rotimi Lawrence Oyekanmi, the Chief Press Secretary to INEC Chairman, said this in a statement issued on Friday.

According to statement, such PVCs can still be used by their respective owners to vote in all elections, including the upcoming Federal Capital Territoy (FCT) Area Council Elections, the Ekiti and Osun Governorship elections, as well as the 2023 General Election.

The statement reads: "It is also not true that the Commission will use the so-called 'New Card Reader' for the 2023 General Election.

“To be sure, PVCs issued in 2011 and after do not need any revalidation.

“It is also not true that the Commission will use the so-called ‘New Card Reader’ for the 2023 General Election.

“What the Commission intends to use is a multi-purpose gadget, known as the INEC Voter Enrolment Device (IVED). It is currently being used for the physical registration of voters. During an election, it will facilitate the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS), which provides for both fingerprint and facial authentication.Advertisement

“The device will also be used to upload individual polling unit election results to the INEC Result Viewing portal (IReV) in real time on election day.

“The general public should therefore disregard the fake news making the rounds that the PVCs issued in 2011 need revalidation. There is no need to revalidate any PVC issued by INEC for election purposes.”