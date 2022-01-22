Abiodun Alabi replaces Odumosu as Lagos Police Commissioner

The Inspector-General of Police (I-GP), Alkali Baba, has directed Commissioner of Police Abiodun Alabi to take over the Police Command in Lagos State from Hakeem Odumosu who was recently promoted to the rank of Assistant Inspector-General of Police (AIG).

The Deputy Force Public Relations Officer (DFPRO), Olumuyiwa Adejobi, confirmed the directive to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday.

NAN reports that Mr Alabi was, until his redeployment, the commissioner of police, Bauchi State command, and he is expected to resume at the Lagos Command, Ikeja, on Monday.

Mr Baba had also directed that Mr Odumosu should resume at the Force Headquarters in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

NAN reports that aside Mr Alabi being redeployed to Lagos, the signal from the I-GP’s office indicated that Haruna Garba was moved to Yobe and Tajudeen Abass to Benue Commands respectively.

