Nigeria to play Ghana in Qatar 2022 World Cup play-off [Full Draw]

Super Eagles of Nigeria will face off with the Black Stars of Ghana in the playoffs that will determine who represents Africa in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The draw was held in Douala, Cameroon, on Saturday.

The two-legged tie will be played between March 21 – 29.

All five aggregate winners in the playoffs will automatically qualify for the World Cup.

See below the full result of Saturday’s draw:

Egypt v Senegal

Cameroon v Algeria

Ghana v Nigeria

Democratic Republic of Congo v Morocco

Mali v Tunisia

