Profile of Maj. Gen Farouk Yahaya, the new Chief of Army Staff

Major-General Farouk Yahaya was on Thursday appointed the new Chief of Army Staff to replace Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in an air crash on Friday, 21st of May 2021.

According to the military in a statement issued by its spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu, prior to his appointment Major-General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

Yahaya is from Zamfara state, married and blessed with children. Major General Farouk is of Regular Course 37.

