Buhari appoints Farouk Yahaya as new Chief of Army Staff

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

This was announced in a statement released by military spokesperson Brigadier-General Onyema Nwachukwu on Thursday.

The statement read: “The Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, President Mohammadu Buhari has appointed Major General Farouk Yahaya as the new Chief of Army Staff.

“Prior to his appointment Major General Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding 1 Division of the Nigerian Army and the incumbent Theatre Commander of the Counter terrorism Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.”