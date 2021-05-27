Featured

Photos of Maj. Gen Farouk Yahaya, Nigeria’s new Chief of Army Staff

Okay.ngMay 27, 2021
1 minute read
573E667E B06B 4028 860A F79704480BAA

Major-General Farouk Yahaya was on Thursday appointed the new Chief of Army Staff to replace Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, who died in an air crash on Friday, 21st of May 2021.

The new Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Major General Farouk Yahaya was born on 5 January 1966 in Sifawa, Bodinga Local Government Area of Sokoto state. Maj Gen Yahaya who is a member of the 37 Regular Course of the prestigious Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA), started his cadet training on 27 September 1985 and was commissioned into the Nigerian Army Infantry Corps on 22 September 1990. Maj Gen Yahaya has held several appointments including Staff, Instructional and Command.

Notable among the appointments held by the new COAS are Garrison Commander Headquarters Guards Brigade, Directing Staff at the Armed Forces Command and Staff College (AFCSC), Deputy Director Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary, Deputy Director Army Research and Development and the Chief of Staff, Headquarters Joint Task Force Operation Pulo Shield.

He also served as the Principal General Staff Officer (PGSO) to the Honourable Minister of Defence, the Commander, Headquarters 4 Brigade and 29 Task Force Brigade (Operation Zaman Lafiya). He was also Director Manpower at the Army Headquarters, Military Secretary, Army Headquarters and General Officer Commanding (GOC) 1 Division of the Nigerian Army.

Until his appointment as the COAS, Maj Gen Farouk Yahaya was the Theatre Commander Operation HADIN KAI, responsible for Counter Terrorism and Counter Insurgency operations in North East Nigeria.

The new COAS is a proud holder of several honours and awards, some of which include, Forces Service Star, Meritorious Service Star, Distinguished Service Star, Grand Service Star, Passed staff course (Dagger), National DefenceCourse (Chile), Economic Community of West Africa State Monitoring Group Medal, Command Medal, Field Command Medal, General Operations Medal, Silver Jubilee Medal and Golden Jubilee Medal. He is happily married and blessed with children.

  • 18A8D971 6D48 42D4 A8CE 5DFBAD88868C
  • 18FEBCE8 1BEA 430F A68C 6E1A6678E87B
  • 99ADA6F9 3B1D 4027 8F7D 80E104CA217F
  • CED03037 ED84 4737 A03F 91D8AD602A40
  • MAJ GEN Farouk Yahaya Okay ng
Tags
Okay.ngMay 27, 2021
1 minute read


Advertise with Okay.ng |  Send news and press releases to Okay.ng | Get daily news updates on Telegram

Okay.ng on Google News
Back to top button