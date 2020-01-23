Profile of ABU’s new Vice Chancellor, Prof Kabiru Bala

Kabiru Bala, a professor of building and construction management, has emerged as the new Vice-chancellor of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria.

Okay.ng understands that Bala was selected among 10 other candidates seeking to take up the head role of the prestigious varsity.

Profile of ABU’s new VC, Kabiru Bala

Bala was born on January 7th, 1964 in Kaduna. After his primary education, His academic pursuits after primary school include Barewa College Zaria, from where he graduated in 1981. He enrolled for Interim Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (IJMB) at the School of Basic Studies ABU, Zaria 1982 and graduated with a Bachelors degree in Building in 1985.

The New Vice Chancellor worked briefly at Amana Development Company in Kaduna and on December 10th 1987, he was offered employment as a lecturer or Graduate Assistant at the Ahmadu Bello University Zaria and rose through the ranks to become a Professor of Construction Management on 1st October 2007.

After joining the ABU Zaria in 1987, he obtained Masters of Science Building Services in 1990, another Masters in Business Administration in 1998 and Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) in Construction Management in 2001; all from Ahmadu Bello University.

He was at the Department of Civil Engineering, Surveying and Building, University of Abertay, Dundee Scotland as a Visiting Scholar in 1995.

Bala taught and examined several undergraduate and postgraduate courses, and has successfully supervised over 10 doctorates and over 30 Masters Degree students.

He has over 80 publications in national and international academic journals