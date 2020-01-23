Entertainment

Autopsy reveals Juice WRLD’s cause of death

The cause of Juice WRLD’s death has been revealed.

According to an autopsy by the Cook County Medical Examiner’s office, the 21-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jared A. Higgins, died due to overdose of oxycodone and codeine.

The statement reads, “The Office determined that Higgins died as a result of oxycodone and codeine toxicity,” the medical examiner said. “The manner of death is [an] accident. Higgins was pronounced dead on December 8, 2019, at Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, Ill.”

It can be recalled on Dec. 8, 2019, that Juice WRLD suffered a seizure at Chicago’s Midway Interternal airport upon arrival.

He was rushed to a hospital where he died.



