Featured

Price Watch: Cost of Cooking Gas (1kg) in Nigeria Today, April 19th, 2024

Okay.ng By Okay.ng
3 Min Read

Cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), is a essential commodity in Nigerian households. With the constant fluctuations in prices, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the current market rate. In this article, we’ll provide the latest information on the price of 1kg of cooking gas in Nigeria as of April 19th, 2024.

Contents
Current Price of 1kg of Cooking Gas in NigeriaPrice Variation Across Different RegionsCurrent Prices of GasFactors Affecting Cooking Gas Prices in NigeriaFrequently Asked QuestionsIs cooking gas price the same in all states in Nigeria?What is the cheapest place to buy cooking gas in Nigeria?How often do cooking gas prices change in Nigeria?

Current Price of 1kg of Cooking Gas in Nigeria

As of April 19th, 2024, the average price of 1kg of cooking gas in Nigeria is ₦1,100. However, prices may vary depending on your location and the supplier.

Price Variation Across Different Regions

RegionPrice (₦)
Lagos1,080 – 1,120
Abuja1,100 – 1,140
Port Harcourt1,120 – 1,160
Ibadan1,080 – 1,120
Kano1,100 – 1,140

Current Prices of Gas

As of April 19th, 2024, the average price of cooking gas per kilogram in Nigeria is ₦1,100. This price is a reflection of the market rates, which can fluctuate based on various factors. Below is a table that outlines the current prices for different cylinder sizes:

Cylinder (kg)Current Price
1kg₦1,100
2kg₦2,200
3kg₦3,300
5kg₦5,500
6kg₦6,600
10kg₦11,000
12kg₦13,200
12.5kg₦13,750
50kg₦55,000

Factors Affecting Cooking Gas Prices in Nigeria

  • Global Crude Oil Prices: Fluctuations in global crude oil prices impact the cost of LPG.
  • Exchange Rates: The value of the Naira against the US Dollar affects import costs.
  • Transportation Costs: Delivery costs vary depending on location and supplier.
  • Government Policies: Regulations and taxes influence the final price of cooking gas.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria?

A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas costs between ₦13,750, depending on your location.

Is cooking gas price the same in all states in Nigeria?

No, prices vary across states due to transportation costs and regional market dynamics.

- Advertisement -

What is the cheapest place to buy cooking gas in Nigeria?

Prices are relatively lower in Lagos and Ibadan compared to other regions.

How often do cooking gas prices change in Nigeria?

Prices can fluctuate weekly or monthly due to market and economic factors.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Yahaya Bello IGP Withdraws Police Officers Attached to Ex-Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello
Next Article Friday Morning Digest: 10 Newspapers Headlines in Nigeria You Should Read

Connect with Okay on Social

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Recent Posts

Silva Strikes Late as Man City Edge Chelsea in FA Cup Semi-Final Thriller
Celebrities
Inflation Woes: FCCPC Reveals Culprits Behind High Consumer Prices
Business News
Dr Adesola Adeduntan
Adesola Adeduntan Steps Down as FirstBank MD/CEO After 9-Year Tenure
Business
Tinubu Congratulates Tunde Onakoya on New World Chess Record
News
Kingsley Fanwo with Yahaya Bello
Yahaya Bello’s Security Personnel Detained
Movies