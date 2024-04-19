Price Watch: Cost of Cooking Gas (1kg) in Nigeria Today, April 19th, 2024

Cooking gas, also known as Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG), is a essential commodity in Nigerian households. With the constant fluctuations in prices, it’s important to stay up-to-date on the current market rate. In this article, we’ll provide the latest information on the price of 1kg of cooking gas in Nigeria as of April 19th, 2024.

Current Price of 1kg of Cooking Gas in Nigeria

As of April 19th, 2024, the average price of 1kg of cooking gas in Nigeria is ₦1,100. However, prices may vary depending on your location and the supplier.

Price Variation Across Different Regions

Region Price (₦) Lagos 1,080 – 1,120 Abuja 1,100 – 1,140 Port Harcourt 1,120 – 1,160 Ibadan 1,080 – 1,120 Kano 1,100 – 1,140

Below is a table that outlines the current prices for different cylinder sizes:

Cylinder (kg) Current Price 1kg ₦1,100 2kg ₦2,200 3kg ₦3,300 5kg ₦5,500 6kg ₦6,600 10kg ₦11,000 12kg ₦13,200 12.5kg ₦13,750 50kg ₦55,000

Factors Affecting Cooking Gas Prices in Nigeria

Global Crude Oil Prices : Fluctuations in global crude oil prices impact the cost of LPG.

: Fluctuations in global crude oil prices impact the cost of LPG. Exchange Rates : The value of the Naira against the US Dollar affects import costs.

: The value of the Naira against the US Dollar affects import costs. Transportation Costs : Delivery costs vary depending on location and supplier.

: Delivery costs vary depending on location and supplier. Government Policies: Regulations and taxes influence the final price of cooking gas.

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is a 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas in Nigeria? A 12.5kg cylinder of cooking gas costs between ₦13,750, depending on your location.

Is cooking gas price the same in all states in Nigeria?

No, prices vary across states due to transportation costs and regional market dynamics.

What is the cheapest place to buy cooking gas in Nigeria?

Prices are relatively lower in Lagos and Ibadan compared to other regions.

How often do cooking gas prices change in Nigeria?

Prices can fluctuate weekly or monthly due to market and economic factors.