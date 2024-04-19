News

IGP Withdraws Police Officers Attached to Ex-Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello

Muhammad A. Aliyu By Muhammad A. Aliyu
1 Min Read
The Inspector General of Police, Olukayode Egbetokun, has ordered the withdrawal of all police officers attached to the former governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, Okay.ng reports.

The order was contained in a police wireless message with reference number: “CB:4001/DOPS/PMF/FHQ/ABJ/VOL.48/34”, which partly reads: “IG has ordered the withdrawal of all policemen attached to His Excellency and former Executive Governor of Kogi State, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.”

“Acknowledge compliance and treat with utmost importance. Please, above, for your information and strict compliance.”

This development comes after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) declared Bello wanted on April 18, following his absence from the federal high court in Abuja, which “stalled his arraignment” in a case involving alleged money laundering to the tune of N80.2 billion.

Earlier, the Nigerian Immigration Service had placed Bello on its watchlist, aimed at preventing him from fleeing the country to avoid prosecution.

