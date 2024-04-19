Friday Morning Digest: 10 Newspapers Headlines in Nigeria You Should Read

Welcome to our Monday morning roundup of the top headlines making waves in Nigerian newspapers.

As the day begins, it’s essential to stay informed about the latest developments shaping our nation.

Yahaya Bello on the Run: Immigration Service Places Ex-Governor on Watchlist The Nigeria Immigration Service has placed former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello on a watchlist, ordering his arrest at any point of entry or exit from the country. Tinubu Unveils Education Overhaul: Census, Skill Development, and Academic Security Top Priorities President Bola Tinubu has approved a comprehensive overhaul of the education sector, including a national census of all schools, to improve learning and skill development. Economic Resurgence: Minister Attributes Nation’s Recovery to Tinubu’s Reforms The Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Dele Alake, credits President Tinubu’s reforms for the nation’s economic resurgence, speaking during a visit from the APC Professionals Forum. Blind Candidates Take on UTME: 577 Students to Write Exam in 11 Centres Nationwide A total of 577 blind candidates will participate in the 2024 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) in 11 designated centres across the country. Yahaya Bello Declared Wanted: EFCC Pursues Ex-Governor over Alleged N80 Billion Fraud The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has declared former Kogi governor, Yahaya Bello, wanted for alleged fraud totalling N80 billion. ISWAP Terror Attack Kills 16, Injures 20 in Borno State A suspected ISWAP terrorist attack on a commercial vehicle in Borno State has resulted in 16 deaths and 20 injuries. FCCPC Cracks Down on Price Gouging: Enforcement Raid Targets Supermarkets in Abuja The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) has carried out an enforcement raid on two supermarkets in Abuja to ensure compliance with price display and quantity regulations. Rice Prices Set to Fall as Dry Season Harvest Begins The dry season harvest has led to a decrease in paddy prices, indicating a potential drop in rice prices nationwide. Nigerian Navy Destroys 60 Illegal Refinery Sites, Seizes 293,900 Litres of Illegally Refined Fuel The Nigerian Navy has destroyed 60 illegal refinery sites and seized approximately 293,900 litres of illegally refined fuel in the Niger Delta region. Senate Postpones Resumption for Second Time, New Date Yet to be Announced The Senate has postponed its resumption from recess for the second time, with a new date yet to be announced.

Stay tuned for more Nigerian News Today on Okay.ng.