President Tinubu to Officially Visit Anambra State on May 8 for Project Commissioning

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to make an official visit to Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

This announcement was made by the state governor, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, during the 2025 Workers’ Day celebration held at Dr. Alex Ekwueme Square in Awka.

Governor Soludo revealed that the President’s visit will involve commissioning several important infrastructure projects completed by his administration within the last three years. “President Bola Tinubu will be visiting Anambra State on Thursday, May 8, for an official visit. During his stay, the President is scheduled to meet with key stakeholders in the state, with a focus on evaluating the developments in the state,” Soludo said.

He added, “The President will be officially commissioning some of the completed projects executed by my administration in the three years in office. This is proof that my administration is forging a partnership that works. I urge you all to give him a resounding welcome.” The visit underscores the collaborative efforts between the federal government and Anambra State to boost development.