China Open to US Tariff Talks but Demands Removal of Punitive Levies First

China announced on Friday that it is currently assessing an offer from the United States to negotiate over the tariffs that have severely disrupted global markets and supply chains. However, Beijing emphasized that Washington must demonstrate sincerity by first removing the punitive tariffs it imposed, some reaching as high as 145 percent on many Chinese goods since April.

The US tariffs, introduced under President Donald Trump, have prompted China to respond with retaliatory duties of up to 125 percent on American imports. Despite this, high-tech products like smartphones, semiconductors, and computers have been temporarily exempted from these tariffs.

While President Trump has claimed that China initiated talks and expressed optimism about reaching a deal, China’s Commerce Ministry clarified that it was the US that reached out and that Beijing is “currently evaluating” the proposal. The ministry stressed that any dialogue requires the US to correct its “wrong unilateral tariff measures” and scrap these levies to rebuild trust.

“If the US wants to talk, it should show its sincerity to do so, be prepared to correct its wrong practices and cancel unilateral tariffs,” the ministry stated. It warned that any attempt by the US to use talks as a cover for coercion or blackmail would be futile.





Experts like Wu Xinbo from Shanghai’s Fudan University believe China will maintain a firm stance, insisting that the US first revoke tariffs before substantive discussions can begin. Beijing also remains ready to continue the trade war if necessary, underscoring its determination with social media messages declaring it will “never kneel down.”

Economic data reveal strains on both sides, with China’s factory activity contracting in April amid global economic shifts and the US economy unexpectedly shrinking in the first quarter. The US also ended tariff exemptions for low-value Chinese goods, potentially affecting consumer purchases.

Analysts see China’s openness to talks as a cautious olive branch but warn that significant obstacles remain, especially the US demand that tariffs stay in place until broader issues are resolved. The path to a deal is still fraught with challenges, despite positive rhetoric on both sides.