‘An Attempt to Defame My Character’ – Seyi Tinubu Responds to NANS President’s Attack Allegations

Seyi Tinubu, son of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has responded to serious allegations made by Comrade Atiku Isah, President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), who accused him of masterminding a violent disruption at the association’s inauguration ceremony in Abuja on Tuesday.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Thursday, Seyi Tinubu strongly denied any involvement in the alleged attack, describing the claims as a deliberate attempt to tarnish his image.

“Wow… how can someone lie with so much confidence…?? Wow wow…. An attempt to defame my character. May God be with you Comrade Atiku Isah,” he wrote, alongside a black-and-white image of himself in a reflective pose.

Comrade Atiku Isah had accused Seyi Tinubu of ordering thugs to invade the NANS inauguration held at The Wells Carlton Hotel in Asokoro, Abuja.

Isah had claimed that attackers arrived wielding cutlasses and guns, disrupted the event, and assaulted several attendees, including high-profile guests such as Senator Ibrahim Shekarau and former Kogi State Governor Idris Wada.





Isah alleged that prior to the attack, there had been attempts by presidential aides to bribe him with N100 million on Seyi Tinubu’s behalf in exchange for his silence. He claimed his refusal led to Tuesday’s incident.

“When Seyi’s thugs, led by one Ladoja, came in with machetes and guns, they beat people and injured many. Nigerians should beg Seyi to spare my life,” Isah told reporters.

He further claimed that he was beaten and taken to an unknown location after being targeted.

Meanwhile, Shekarau and Wada were reportedly whisked away by their security details, avoiding injury.

The accusations have sparked nationwide concern, especially given the alleged threat to the life of a student leader and the involvement of senior political figures.





However, as of press time, neither Senator Shekarau nor Captain Idris Wada has made any public statement confirming or denying the incident.

The inauguration was initially expected to mark the beginning of Isah’s leadership following his election during the NANS national convention on February 27, 2025, but internal disputes and power tussles have reportedly plagued the association in recent months.