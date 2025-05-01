President Tinubu to Lead Groundbreaking of World’s Largest Cotton Factory in Ogun State

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has announced that President Bola Tinubu will soon perform the groundbreaking ceremony for what is set to become the largest cotton and polyester processing factory globally.

The factory will be located within the Special Agro Processing Zone at the Gateway International Airport in the Iperu/Ilisan area of Ogun State.

Governor Abiodun revealed this during a visit by former Accountant General of the Federation, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Madein, and members of the Iperu Development Association at his office in Abeokuta. The factory, part of the “Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative,” will cover 400 hectares and is expected to employ approximately 250,000 people daily.

“In the next 30-45 days, we will be doing the groundbreaking of the Renewed Hope Cotton Resurgent Initiative that will be done by Mr. President himself. It is going to be a bigger factory, and it will be the biggest cotton and polyester processing factory in the world,” Abiodun stated.





The governor emphasized that the site was chosen due to its existing infrastructure, including the airport, proximity to consumers, and central access for raw materials. He described the project as akin to a new town, with vast economic implications for Iperu, Remoland, Ijebu land, and the entire Ogun State.

Additionally, the Nigerian Air Force plans to establish a base in the area to secure the airport and surrounding towns, enhancing safety and investor confidence. The governor also highlighted ongoing developments such as 100 housing units at the Airport Housing Estate and improvements in roads, schools, healthcare centers, and a mother-and-child hospital in the region.

Governor Abiodun praised Mrs. Madein for her distinguished service and contributions to both the state and nation, noting her role in attracting key projects like a women’s empowerment center and a mini stadium to Iperu.

Mrs. Madein expressed gratitude for the conducive business environment created by the governor’s administration, which she credited for attracting investments to Ogun State.





The chairman of the Iperu Development Association and local traditional ruler also lauded the governor’s transformative impact on the town, which has evolved significantly under his leadership.